The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority is warning of continued high water levels and potential of shoreline flooding on both Lake St. Clair and Lake Erie throughout the month of August.

Daily average water levels on Lake Erie peaked on June 22 at 175.19 m and have since fallen by 10 cm. But not before the all-time monthly record for Lake Erie set in June of 1986 was broken in both May and June.

According to the conservation authority, water levels also peaked on Lake St. Clair on July 8, before receding by about 8 cm.

“Water level forecasts suggest that by the end of August water levels on both lakes will have fallen, probably back down to somewhere around the record highs set in 1986,” says Jason Wintermute of the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority.

According to Wintermute, summer thunderstorm activity has proven to be an issue in shoreline areas because pop-up thunderstorms can bring sudden strong winds that whip the water up on the shoreline, causing erosion and flooding in low lying areas.

He says shoreline residents should pay attention as local conditions change and prepare accordingly. Wintermute reminds residents to avoid the shoreline and any waterways with elevated levels.

Wintermute says any forecasts predicted sustained or strong winds will likely lead to an upgraded warning.