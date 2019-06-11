

A record-breaking $65 million is up for grabs in the Lotto Max draw.

The winning numbers in Tuesday's draw will be shown here.

It’s the biggest lottery jackpot in Canadian history. The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. says the previous record of $64 million was won in October of 2015.

To win the jackpot, a ticket must match all seven numbers in the same set. Tickets are on sale until 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The OLG website says the odds of matching all seven numbers is about 1 in 33,294,800 per $5 play.

There are also 10 separate $1-million prizes available in the draw.

Lotto Max players have won more than $4.8 billion since the lottery’s launch in 2009.