Lots of sunshine to kick off the last week of summer vacation
The forecast starts off much cooler in Windsor-Essex this week with lots of sunshine on the way for several days.
After a string of bad weather days the past week, the sun is back with daytime highs feeling much more seasonal — around 24 C, 26 C with the humidity, the normal for this time of year being 25 C.
There is a chance of showers overnight Tuesday but that clears up for the end of August as we move into September on Friday.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Monday: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 24. Humidex 26. UV index 8 or very high.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Becoming clear this evening. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 9.
Tuesday: Sunny. Increasing cloudiness in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 25. Humidex 29. UV index 8 or very high.
Wednesday: Clearing. High 24.
Thursday: Sunny. High 26.
Friday: Sunny. High 29.
Saturday:
