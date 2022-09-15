Lots of sunshine for Windsor-Essex to finish off the week

Sunshine leads the way for the remainder of the week and into the weekend.

According to Environment Canada, chance of showers doesn’t creep in until early next week on Monday.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 22. Humidex 25. UV index 7 or high.

Thursday Night: Clear. Low 13.

Friday: Sunny. High 28. Humidex 33. UV index 7 or high.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 30.

Sunday: Sunny. High 29.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 28.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 30.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 30.