'Lots of doses available!': Dr. Doko on walk-in clinic
CTV Windsor Published Monday, June 21, 2021 8:44AM EDT
FILE - In this Monday, July 27, 2020 file photo, a nurse prepares a shot as a study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., gets underway in Binghamton, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Another ‘walk-in only’ clinic is scheduled for Tuesday from 5-9 p.m. at 2285 Howard Ave.
Host, Dr. Magbule Doko, says there are lots of Moderna doses available for those who are 18 years and older.
Those who are seeking their second dose are asked to bring proof of their first dose.
She is also offering raffle prizes for those getting their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.