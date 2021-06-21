WINDSOR, ONT. -- Another ‘walk-in only’ clinic is scheduled for Tuesday from 5-9 p.m. at 2285 Howard Ave.

Host, Dr. Magbule Doko, says there are lots of Moderna doses available for those who are 18 years and older.

Those who are seeking their second dose are asked to bring proof of their first dose.

She is also offering raffle prizes for those getting their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.