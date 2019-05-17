Loss prevention officer stabbed trying to stop shoplifter at Superstore: police
The Real Canadian Superstore in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, May 17, 2019. (Angelo Aversa / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, May 17, 2019 9:20AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 17, 2019 1:21PM EDT
Windsor police are investigating a stabbing at a store on Dougall Avenue.
Police say “a loss prevention officer” was stabbed while trying to stop a shoplifter at The Real Canadian Superstore just after 8 p.m. on Thursday.
According to police, the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.
One man has been taken into custody and police say charges are pending.