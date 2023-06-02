Looking for an activity to get outside? The Town of Essex has you covered

The Town of Essex is teaming up with the Essex County Library to offer pickleball and tennis equipment rentals.

The rental program is offered at the Essex Centre, McGregor and Harrow library branches.

“We are thrilled to team up with the Essex County Library to offer tennis and pickleball rentals in our community!” said Mayor Sherry Bondy. “This is a great opportunity for residents to enjoy the outdoors, stay active, and take advantage of our wonderful outdoor amenities.”

The rental program, funded by the town and administered by the library, offers residents the chance to rent tennis rackets and pickleball paddles for up to three days. Library members can rent the equipment in the same manner as signing out a book.

Equipment is limited and will be offered on a first come, first serve basis.

“This partnership with the Town of Essex is not just a chance for us to help provide a valuable service to our community, but also to let people know that the library isn’t just about books anymore.” said, Joe Bachetti, chair of the Essex County Library board.

The town has three courts in Harrow near the Colchester South Community Centre, two courts in McGregor at Co-An Park, and three courts in Essex Centre at the Essex Centre Sports Complex.

More information on outdoor sports and facilities in Essex is available online.