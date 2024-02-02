Look familiar? Essex County OPP want to identify this person

Essex County OPP are looking to identify a person of interest in relation to an investigation at a business on Lesperance Road in Tecumseh.

The incident took place on Jan. 6. OPP provided a photo of the suspect at what appears to be the Home Hardware store.

If you can identify this individual, call Tecumseh OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or catchcrooks.ca.