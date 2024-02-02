WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Look familiar? Essex County OPP want to identify this person

    Essex County OPP are looking to identify a person of interest in relation to an investigation at a business on Lesperance Road in Tecumseh, Ont. (Source: OPP) Essex County OPP are looking to identify a person of interest in relation to an investigation at a business on Lesperance Road in Tecumseh, Ont. (Source: OPP)
    Share

    Essex County OPP are looking to identify a person of interest in relation to an investigation at a business on Lesperance Road in Tecumseh.

    The incident took place on Jan. 6. OPP provided a photo of the suspect at what appears to be the Home Hardware store.

    If you can identify this individual, call Tecumseh OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or catchcrooks.ca.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    NHL commissioner responds to world juniors assault investigation

    NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman addressed the ongoing police investigation against five former world junior hockey players expected to face charges of sexual assault next week. The league carried out its own investigation into the allegations, but has yet to release its findings.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News