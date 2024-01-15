WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Look familiar? CKPS hoping to identify this person

    Chatham-Kent police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying an individual. (Source: CKPS) Chatham-Kent police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying an individual. (Source: CKPS)
    Share

    Chatham-Kent police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying an individual.

    Polise say the person was involved in several theft investigations in Ridgetown and Chatham.

    If you have any information to assist this investigation or can identify this individual, please contact Const. Hilary Pomajba hilaryp@chatham-kent.ca; Const. Dylan Moniz at dylanm@chatham-kent.ca or Constable Cheryl McVicar at cherylm@chatham-kent.ca or call 519-436-6600. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 and may be eligible for a cash reward.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Tremors from Red Sea conflict start to shake Canada, with dozens of ships delayed

    Canadian shippers are starting to feel the strain of attacks on cargo vessels in the Red Sea, as container rates rise and boats are late to arrive. Port data shows that two-thirds of the 43 ships slated to berth at the Port of Halifax in the second half of this month are now expected to arrive at least a day behind schedule, with some running weeks late.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News