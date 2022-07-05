Longer than normal wait times prompts reminder from local hospitals

Area hospitals are reminding residents to seek emergency department alternatives when possible as capacity pressures continue to cause longer than normal wait times.

A joint news release from Windsor Regional Hospital, Erie Shores Healthcare and Essex-Windsor EMS said they are continuing to see higher patient volumes with significant bed capacity concerns due to the influx of patients.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the wait at Windsor Regional Hospital was more than five hours long for both campuses, while Erie Shores Healthcare had a three and a half hour wait.

“Although emergency cases are always attended to rapidly and receive immediate medical treatment, patients should expect that wait times and treatment for any ailments other than emergencies will be much longer than usual, as they have been for the past several weeks. Ambulance response times for non-emergency situations may also be longer than usual,” the release said.

Officials are asking residents to seek care for non-emergency needs, where possible, at community settings such as their family doctor or local medical clinic to help alleviate strain.

For information regarding potential non-emergency options, visit the Windsor Regional Hospital and Erie Shore Healthcare websites.

If you are unsure whether you require emergency or urgent care, the hospital officials recommend visiting the Essex-Windsor EMS “Make The Right Call” webpage for information.