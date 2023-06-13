Longer than normal delays at Ambassador Bridge

Travellers heading to the United States Tuesday afternoon can expect delays at the Ambassador Bridge.

According to a release from the Ambassador Bridge Command Center, U.S. bound commercial traffic is currently experiencing longer than normal delays.

“We’re seeing a large volume of commercial truck traffic, however all lanes are open. Systems are currently operational, and there haven’t been any reported systems outages,” said, Steven Bansbach, of U.S. Customs and Border Protection public affairs.

Canadian bound traffic is not affected and there is no delay going into Canada.

The bridge is monitoring the situation and will let the public know once traffic has returned to a normal flow.