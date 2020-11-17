WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting one new death and 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 3,120 confirmed cases of the virus, including 2,852 people who have recovered.

WECHU says the latest death was a resident of a long-term care home. He was a man in his 90s.

The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 77 people in the region. The last reported death was on Sept.10.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

6 cases are community acquired

5 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

3 cases are agri-farm workers

10 cases are still under investigation

There are 191 cases that are currently active. The health unit says one case from the past week was transferred over to another jurisdiction.

There are three outbreaks in long-term care and retirement homes. Iller Lodge in Essex has 17 residents and one staff member with the virus.

Lifetimes on Riverside has five residents and four staff members who have tested positive. Berkshire Care Centre also has one staff case.

The health unit says there have been recent cases in schools, but no outbreaks in schools. There has been an outbreak at a residence at the University of Windsor.

There is one workplace outbreak at an agricultural facility in Leamington.