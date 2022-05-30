London woman facing charges after fraudulently buying vehicles in Windsor

A 45-year-old woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly using someone else’s identity to fraudulently purchase a car from a Windsor dealership.

The Windsor Police Service Financial Crimes Unit identified a suspect after launching an investigation into the purchase at a car dealership in the 1000 block of Provincial Road.

On Friday, members of the Target Base Unit and Problem Oriented Policing (POP) Unit found the suspect at a car dealership in the 6000 block of Tecumseh Road picking up another car that had been purchased fraudulently, police say.

Around 3:30 p.m., the suspect was arrested without incident.

London woman Krista Smith is now facing the following charges:

two counts of Fraud Over $5,000

two counts of Utter Forged Document

two counts of Personation to Gain Advantage

two counts of Possess ID Document of Another

Police say officers are still investigating to see if there are other victims. Police are encouraging any businesses that may have dealt with similar counterfeit incidents to contact the police and report it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com