Know a nurse who is making a difference?

The 11th Annual Lois Fairley Nurse of the Year Community Service Award will recognize a Windsor-Essex nurse who has demonstrated a commitment to serving the community through excellence in delivering nursing care.

To nominate a nurse, you must submit an essay in 500 words or less, about how a nurse positively impacted a life of a patient, a family, workplace or community.

Send your nomination to Crystal Hepburn, 260 Belleperche Pl, Windsor ON N8S 3B5 or by email to crystalhepburnRN@gmail.com

Entries must be received by Friday, April 20th at 5 p.m.

Lois Fairley was a graduate of Grace Hospital in Windsor in 1955, where she served until her retirement in 1993. She worked in a number of departments in the hospital, serving as a head nurse and mentor to students in the nursing programs of the University of Windsor and St. Clair College.