Lockdown lifted at Tecumseh high school

While the management of the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) refuses to say publicly that the emergency department of the Lachine Hospital is operational 24/7, doctors are getting impatient and demanding greater transparency. For more than four months, the MUHC has been hammering home the message that the Lachine Hospital ER is closed at night, from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m., when in fact it is not.