WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor-Essex health officials, business owners and residents are expected to learn Friday if the region is heading into a lockdown.

Medical officer of health for Windsor-Essex Dr. Wajid Ahmed has warned that the region is at risk for moving into a lockdown as the transmission of COVID-19 continues at an alarming rate.

Ahmed said last week he wanted to see the results of the ‘Red-Control’ tier of the provincial shutdown framework. However over the past week the number of daily new cases reached record levels, including 127 on Wednesday and 104 cases on Thursday.

“Based on the data, our case rates are comparable to the areas that are in the Lockdown – Grey Level,” he said. “We are on the verge of having the local health system capacity get overwhelmed.”

On Thursday, Ahmed issued a Section 22 order to close all Windsor-Essex schools next week and switch to online learning.

The province’s framework doesn’t give specific criteria for a move from red to lockdown, but areas being monitored are test positivity rate, increasing outbreaks among vulnerable populations and the risk of the hospital or ICU capacity being overwhelmed.

The province announced Nov. 3 that all Ontario public health unit regions will be categorized into five levels: Green-Prevent, Yellow-Protect, Orange-Restrict, Red-Control, and Grey-Lockdown.

Windsor-Essex has advanced rapidly through the stages. The region started at green, moved to yellow on Nov. 16, advanced to orange on Nov. 23 and then to red on Monday.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford usually announces any changes for regions on Fridays, with the new status taking effect the following Monday.

This is a developing story. More coming.