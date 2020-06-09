WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation fundraiser surpasses its goal.

The Lock Out Cancer campaign wrapped up at the end of May, raising over $100,000.

“Last week we were $10,000 short of our goal however, Lisa and Brian Schwab generously donated $10,000! Thanks to our community and Lisa and Brian Schwab, we have now surpassed our goal,” said Houida Kassem, executive director WCCF in a news release.

Proceeds from the campaign will support the purchase of the following equipment for the Windsor Regional Cancer Program and their patients.

This equipment is expected to help patients diagnosed with cancer receive an improved quality of care in hopes of better outcomes.

Refrigerated Centrifuge : Aids the Clinical Trials Department in processing samples, which will create the opportunity for more clinical trials for patients.

: Aids the Clinical Trials Department in processing samples, which will create the opportunity for more clinical trials for patients. Multi-Head Microscope : This will be the first of its kind at the WRCP. The device allows multiple Specialists to look at the same tissue section at the same time and will be used for discussions in diagnostic pathology, education and research in histology, pathology, and clinical pathology.

: This will be the first of its kind at the WRCP. The device allows multiple Specialists to look at the same tissue section at the same time and will be used for discussions in diagnostic pathology, education and research in histology, pathology, and clinical pathology. IC Profiler: Used for monthly/annual quality assurance tasks on radiation treatment machines and x-ray beams. This will ensure patients have the best outcomes from radiation treatment.

“We understand how difficult it is to fundraise in these challenging times however we believe in the work the Windsor Regional Cancer Centre does. The disease does not pause because of a pandemic and this is why it is important that everyone does what they can to support the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation," said Lisa Schwab.