Local toy, food drives prepare to kick off annual fundraisers

The Chatham Goodfellows are preparing for their 69th annual ‘No Child Without a Christmas’ Campaign while anticipating it to be one of the busiest ever.

The group will be opening a drive-thru donation drop-off ‘toy barn’ at the former Monsigner Uyen School on Nov. 18 to begin organizing their traditional holiday hampers.

“We want to make sure that every child has a great Christmas,” said long-time Goodfellow and past president Tim Haskell.

Haskell said the charitable organization had hampers of food and toy donations delivered to 1,600 families last year, and noted 1,000 have already registered for this year’s campaign.

“It's probably going to be a little bit more,” Haskell explained. “But I assume with the way the economy has gone, the way the rent prices have gone up. Everything like cost of living is out of control right now.”

He continued, “If you need the help, give us a call because we're here at the toy barn and we want to make sure that we take good care of you.”

The Gift CK and Chatham Goodfellows are each preparing for their annual toy and food drives on Nov. 16, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News London) Haskell expects the rising cost of food to likely impact this year’s campaign, suggesting monetary donations as essential to ensure success. He said it cost over $200,000 in 2022 to prepare and distribute food and gift baskets, which will be delivered this year beginning on Dec. 18.

“We'll take your information and try to get you a basket of food, toys for whatever you’re in need of,” Haskell said.

He encouraged people to drop of donations at 255 Lark St., and added the Goodfellows annual Porchlight Campaign also returns Dec. 4.

“We do want to make sure that we collect our own stuff so that we can make sure that it gets into our baskets. As far as everybody else, we're all trying to do the same thing. We want to make sure that we take care of as many people as we can. And that's our that's our goal, right?”

Meantime, another annual community-wide food and toy drive in Chatham-Kent also returns on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Organizers of ‘The Gift CK,’ through Come Together CK, are asking anyone with a doorstep, including businesses and other organizations to place non-perishable food items, hygiene products, new toys, or other essential donations outside on their stoop before noon.

Volunteers will then fan across the municipality to gather.

“It's a busy time here in Chatham for sure,” said Greg Simpson, volunteer and pastor at St. Andrew's United Church. “It takes an army of volunteers and even more people who are generous and giving and leave the gifts on their front porch.”

“It's not just about homelessness,” Simpson added. “There are so many people who have homes and have jobs and just can't afford groceries these days.”

'The Gift CK' food and toy drive will kick off in Chatham-Kent on Nov. 18, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News London)Simpson told CTV News Windsor, “There are an awful lot of places where generosity is welcomed. What I like about ‘The Gift’ is it acts as a collection point and then lots of the different services in town will make use of it.”

According to organizers, more than 4,000 signs were painted by 1,000 volunteers including 700 students in the days and weeks leading up to the Nov. 18 event.

“The church and the food bank and Salvation Army, we kind of bring all of those together if they have needs, those can be filled that way as well,” Simpson said. “As well as just individuals showing up and saying, 'Hey, I would really love this for my kid or I know my neighbours are really hurting and they're too proud to show up here. So I'm gonna grab some stuff and take it to them.’”

‘The Gift’ began as a result of pandemic restrictions in 2020 as a way to help individuals and families. Though not affiliated with the Chatham Goodfellows, the group hopes community members will contribute, noting donations are distributed to local churches, food banks and the Salvation Army.

Simpson said, “On the 18th keep being generous because it makes a huge difference in this community.”

He added, “Those gifts, the things that are collected stay right in that community. So if I'm donating it might actually wind up at my neighbor's table. We don't know. But there's a lot of work that happens to make sure this stays local. And people who are donating really want to know that the gift they're sharing stays local and makes a difference here in the community.”