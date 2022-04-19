Local songwriter 'shocked' music to be used on American show

Christee Palace will hear her music Wednesday night during an episode of Temptation Island.

“In this episode for Wednesday they wanted three of my songs to use which is so crazy,” Palace told CTV News.

These three songs don't come from one particular album. They are part of Palace's catalogue. One of the songs, ‘You’ll Think of Me,’ is six years old.

“There's definitely elements of that song that are timeless with pop music,” Palace said. “I think the way he produced the track it just continued to be current.”

The producer was Windsor’s Marty Bak of SLR Studios.

He is proud the song is getting recognition.

“They could be all over the world and compete with the other songs and other high end material coming out on the daily,” he said. “It certainly feels really rewarding.”

The other two songs are called ‘#1 Girl’ and ‘Temporary.’

“I just submitted my catalog of music,” Palace said. “Basically it's inputted into this data base and they just kinda choose by genre, style or mood whatever they're looking for.”

Last year, the show’s producers used Palace's song ‘What have you done to me.’ She didn't know it would be used to close out the episode.

“It worked out so well and it was definitely the longest song they had up there. It was really cool,” Palace said. “So I'm interested to see who they're going to organize three of the songs for one episode.”

Palace is also interested to see what kind of doors this opportunity may open up for her.

“The company I'm working with is based out of California so you just never know who's going to hear it,” she said.

Bak adds, “You put it out there and find teams of people who specialize in shopping around songs like that because they're like the middle man that will get you to that network or TV show.”