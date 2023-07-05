Local shelter seeks home for cats of fallen firefighter

A Windsor-Essex animal shelter is looking for a home for three cats whose owner died in a car crash.

Jamie Tesolin, 59, of Amherstburg, died after a single-vehicle collision in the 2400 block of Front Road in LaSalle on June 16.

TLC Animal Aid posted a picture and description of his cat “Minnie” on Tuesday.

“She is very confused and we're sure she's missing her Dad. Minnie needs to be in a home with no other animals. Apparently she didn't even like the other two cats in her own home. A quiet adult only home would be best for her. Minnie is a gorgeous long-haired beauty, 4 years old and front-paw declawed. Although she's scared and timid now, she really is a sweetheart! We're looking for someone who has the patience to let her relax and let her true colours shine through. If you are interested in adopting Minnie, please fill out a short application at www.tlcanimalaid.org and we will be in touch,” said the post.

The shelter says there are doing their best to find the cats amazing homes in Jamie's memory. Jamie Tesolin is shown in this undated photo. (Source: Families First)