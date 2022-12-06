Local Rock’ n Roll fundraiser to help community in need this weekend

A weekend fundraiser will be a blend live music and community outreach to help the hungry this holiday season.

Rock’ n Roll for Hunger takes place on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. The event features live bands at three locations: International Tavern, Rivers Edge and Shooters Roadhouse.

The aim is to raise cash and non-perishable food donations to help those in need.

The CEO of the Hub of Opportunities, June Muir, says food-banks and the unemployed help centre have been having to turn some people away because of the combined impact of the pandemic, high unemployment and inflation.

"Food inflation is higher that inflation, so this is so important, so ‘Rock' n Roll for Hunger’ is really going to support us and help us," said Muir.

Stacey Stricko, co-owner of International Tavern, is looking forward to giving back to the community that she knows is struggling.

"So I know a lot of people are in need at this time of the year so we want to do the best we can to help everybody out - I just hope that we get a lot of food for the foodbank and hope to support them,” she said.

Cash donations at the door are welcome. Non-perishable items such as canned fruits, vegetables, soup, beans and legumes are in high demand currently and throughout the year at local charities and foodbanks.