WINDSOR, ONT. -- The G.O.A.T. Tap and Eatery in LaSalle and Lakeshore is offering a grocery and liquor delivery service for those that want to stay inside during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We saw a need in the community, we saw people waiting in long lines at the grocery store and not having access to food,” says owner Matt Komsa.

The restaurant receives fresh food from its suppliers three times a week. “Our suppliers are pretty full and flushed so we have quite the bit of access to groceries,” says Komsa.

Meat, produce, dairy, bread and vegan items are on the delivery menu. His goal is to keep the prices as low and competitive as possible to give local residents an alternative option to grocery stores.

The restaurant has made around 200 deliveries since it’s launch last week.

Deliveries are free of charge for front line workers and senior citizens.