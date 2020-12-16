WINDSOR, ONT. -- Ontario Health is calling on hospitals in the province to be ready to activate their surge capacity plans within 48 hours as a spike in COVID-19 cases threatens the health-care system’s ability to care for patients effectively.

President and CEO of Windsor Regional Hospital David Musyj says the hospital was proactive and created additional capacity, before Ontario Health requested it.

Due to a rise in in-hospital admission of Covid-19 patients, on Monday Windsor Regional Hospital put a pause on non-urgent surgeries for an indefinite period.

The memo from the Ontario Health President Matt Anderson calls for regions in the grey and red levels to ensure it can handle at least 10 to 15 per cent surge capacity surge.

Musyj says the hospital will take further action if more covid-19 patients are admitted to hospital, causing a shortage of beds. This includes the possibility of further postponements, such as cancer-related surgeries or re-opening the field hospital to increase capacity.

“Unfortunately we are seeing the highest number of covid in-patients since the start of the pandemic in March,” says Musyj.

In Windsor-Essex, there are currently 57 people in the hospital with confirmed cases, 12 are in the ICU. An additional 79 patients are in hospital with suspected covid-19, waiting for results.

“The numbers we’re seeing today are passed upon the activity of the community 7-10 days ago, which was not triple digits,” Musyj explains.

Since Sunday, Windsor-Essex recorded triple digit increases in covid-19 cases on three separate days.

“We’ll start seeing the impact of those triple digit positives in the hospital most likely sometime next week.”

Musyj says, this trailing indicator means a surge of covid-19 patients in the hospital is inevitable over the next few weeks.

“The concern is right now we're admitting 2 to 3 positive patients a day. That number will dramatically increase as we head into the holidays.”