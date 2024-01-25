WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Local radio icon’s statue vandalized at Riverside location

    Statue of radio icon Rosalie Trombley vandalized with part of the earring broken off. Jan. 24, 2024. (Gary Archibald/CTV News London) Statue of radio icon Rosalie Trombley vandalized with part of the earring broken off. Jan. 24, 2024. (Gary Archibald/CTV News London)
    Share

    The life-size statue of radio icon Rosalie Trombley has been vandalized — a part of the ear-rings on the statue were broken off.

    Located at the foot of McDougall Street and Riverside Drive, adjacent to Caesars Windsor Hotel and Casino, the statue of the Leamington native overlooks the Detroit River.

    The sculpture is a dedication to the life and career of Trombley, a trailblazer in the radio industry in Canada and the U.S.

    As a music director of AM Top 40 station CKLW (The Big 8) Trombley was instrumental in profiling and promoting artists and their music – often giving airplay to uncovered mega-hits and chart-topping records.

    Trombley was one of the very few female music directors at Top 40 radio stations in the 70s and 80s.

    James Chacko is the senior manager of public parks for the city of Windsor and said. "Fortunately, it was relatively minor, although still upsetting to everyone who was involved in seeing [the completion of] this statue commemorating a great lady,” said Chacko.

    The city is in touch with the sculptor with plans to repair the piece. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    It's official, Bad Boy Furniture is bankrupt

    Renowned furniture retailer Bad Boy Furniture is officially bankrupt. Back in November, the Toronto-area company filed a notice of intention under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act, citing the goal to restructure its business.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News