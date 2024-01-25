Local radio icon’s statue vandalized at Riverside location

The life-size statue of radio icon Rosalie Trombley has been vandalized — a part of the ear-rings on the statue were broken off.

Located at the foot of McDougall Street and Riverside Drive, adjacent to Caesars Windsor Hotel and Casino, the statue of the Leamington native overlooks the Detroit River.

The sculpture is a dedication to the life and career of Trombley, a trailblazer in the radio industry in Canada and the U.S.

As a music director of AM Top 40 station CKLW (The Big 8) Trombley was instrumental in profiling and promoting artists and their music – often giving airplay to uncovered mega-hits and chart-topping records.

Trombley was one of the very few female music directors at Top 40 radio stations in the 70s and 80s.

James Chacko is the senior manager of public parks for the city of Windsor and said. "Fortunately, it was relatively minor, although still upsetting to everyone who was involved in seeing [the completion of] this statue commemorating a great lady,” said Chacko.

The city is in touch with the sculptor with plans to repair the piece.