Politicians across Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent are applauding an announcement by Premier Doug Ford to back down on retroactive funding cuts to municipalities.

The Progressive Conservative government is trying to trim an $11.7-billion deficit and had announced a host of funding cuts to municipalities, including for public health, child care, ambulance services, libraries, tourism and conservation authorities.

But Ford said Monday that the in-year cuts to public health, child care and land ambulance will not go ahead.

“They’re realizing one size does not fit all,” says Tecumseh mayor Gary McNamara, who is also the Warden of Essex County. “We cannot run a deficit at the end of the fiscal year. We have to balance the books on a yearly basis. This is very timely and I think it's certainly the right decision.”

McNamara says budget pressure would have led to service cuts or tax hikes in many of the 444 Ontario municipalities.

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens the retroactive cuts would have meant a $2-million to $4-million hole for the city.

“We would look at drawing on reserves most likely and that's not something we want to do because we're trying to build those reserves up,” says Dilkens.

McNamara adds hitting the pause button on changes to funding for health units will give officials more time to look for savings.

McNamara, who is the Chair of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, says they are already doing their part as they will not fill three management positions.

“You can't fix them overnight. It took us a while to get there and it's going to take a while to get out of this and I think this is more a pro-active instead of reactionary approach to dealing with the problem,” says McNamara.

Chatham-Kent mayor Darrin Canniff also welcomes the news from the provincial government.

“We were still compiling information on the cuts but there was no doubt the cost would have been significant,” says Canniff. “Council would have been looking at service cuts or tax increases to make up the shortfall.”

The Association of Municipalities of Ontario and the Large Urban Mayors Caucus of Ontario had lobbied the province to engage in more consulting before any cuts.

The province will not provide additional promised gas tax funding which could cost Chatham-Kent $1 million.

“We will await word from the province on word for 2020 but at least we have time for planning,” says Canniff.