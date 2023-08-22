Local politicians decry 'disturbing development' to close Sandwich Street to traffic

Windsor politicians say there is a “disturbing development” that will close Sandwich Street to traffic.

Windsor-West MP Brian Masse and Ward 2 councillor Fabio Costante were joined by west end residents at a news conference on Tuesday.

According to Masse, the construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge will require a section of Sandwich Street to close, forcing traffic into residential neighbourhoods.

It is slated to begin Sept. 5.

This is a developing story. More to come.