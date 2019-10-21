Local pizzerias join fight to end Polio
A Pakistani health worker gives a polio vaccine to a girl in a passenger train, in Karachi, Pakistan, Monday, May 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)
Published Monday, October 21, 2019 1:48PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 21, 2019 4:38PM EDT
WINDSOR, Ont - Some Windsor area pizzerias are joining the fight to wipe-out a disease which causes paralysis.
On Tuesday certain pizzerias will give a portion of their proceeds to Rotary International's "Global Polio Eradication Initiative."
Rotary Club of LaSalle centennial has organized “Pizza for Polio" on Oct. 22, the birthday of Jonas Salk, the leader of a team which developed a vaccine.
Despite the vaccine polio remains an endemic in Afghanistan, Nigeria and Pakistan.
Until it's eliminated health officials say all countries run the risk of importing polio.
The list of participating pizzerias are:
Antonino's Original Pizza
- 4310 Howard Ave 519-969-1959
- 6535 Malden Rd 519-978-2500
- 1695 Manning Rd 519-979-9759
Armando's Pizza LaSalle
- Malden Road 519-734-1239
Arcata Pizzeria
- 3021 Dougall Ave 519-969-2551
- 25 Amy Croft Dr. 519-956-8606
BullsEye Pizza South Windsor
- 3395 Howard Ave 519-969-5858
Capri Pizzeria
- 3020 Dougall Road 519-969-6851
- 9931 Tecumseh Rd. E 519-979-3636
- 503 Sandwich St South, Amherstburg 519-736-9993
- 1468 Front Road, LaSalle 519-734-7744
Domino's Pizza Windsor Crossings
- 1555 Talbot road (519) 966-3632
Oven 360
- 1349 Grand Marais Rd. W. 519-915-6900
- 6505 Malden Rd. 519-970-9686
Sarducci's Pizza
- Tecumseh Rd. W. 519-977-0988
- 2675 Lauzon Road 519-974-7200