WINDSOR, Ont - Some Windsor area pizzerias are joining the fight to wipe-out a disease which causes paralysis.

On Tuesday certain pizzerias will give a portion of their proceeds to Rotary International's "Global Polio Eradication Initiative."

Rotary Club of LaSalle centennial has organized “Pizza for Polio" on Oct. 22, the birthday of Jonas Salk, the leader of a team which developed a vaccine.

Despite the vaccine polio remains an endemic in Afghanistan, Nigeria and Pakistan.

Until it's eliminated health officials say all countries run the risk of importing polio.

The list of participating pizzerias are:

Antonino's Original Pizza

4310 Howard Ave 519-969-1959

6535 Malden Rd 519-978-2500

1695 Manning Rd 519-979-9759

Armando's Pizza LaSalle

Malden Road 519-734-1239

Arcata Pizzeria

3021 Dougall Ave 519-969-2551

25 Amy Croft Dr. 519-956-8606

BullsEye Pizza South Windsor

3395 Howard Ave 519-969-5858

Capri Pizzeria

3020 Dougall Road 519-969-6851

9931 Tecumseh Rd. E 519-979-3636

503 Sandwich St South, Amherstburg 519-736-9993

1468 Front Road, LaSalle 519-734-7744

Domino's Pizza Windsor Crossings

1555 Talbot road (519) 966-3632

Oven 360

1349 Grand Marais Rd. W. 519-915-6900

6505 Malden Rd. 519-970-9686

Sarducci's Pizza