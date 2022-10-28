Local officials make pitch to turn Ojibway lands into national park
Windsor’s Ward 1 Coun. Fred Francis appeared before a federal committee on behalf of the city Friday to discuss the proposed creation of the Ojibway National Urban Park.
Francis addressed the House of Commons Standing Committee on Environment and Sustainable Development Friday afternoon.
“Right now Ojibway, you have Ojibway, Ojibway Shores is federal land, municipal land and provincial land,” Francis told CTV News Windsor. “Having legislation move that under the auspices and authority of Parks Canada puts it under one roof, puts it under the authority of the federal government and protects it moving forward for all coming time.”
The committee is studying Windsor West MP Brian Masse’s private members Bill C-248, an act to amend the Canada National Parks Act to make way for the creation of the Ojibway National Urban Park of Canada.
Francis stressed concern that nothing would change with the designation alone, noting the proposal would combine several area parks into one national entity.
“It's not under on one roof, it's several jurisdictions,” he explained. “And I don't have to tell anyone that having one authority taking care of a significant part of land in the city, environmentally sensitive land, would be a whole lot better than having several.”
Francis continued, “The fear really is that the federal government just makes it a national urban park in name only, they issue a press release and there's no resources to go along with that.”
City officials want to see Ojibway Shores transferred to Parks Canada to allow the federal government to take control of the land as a park. Francis explained his message to the committee was to get it done sooner, rather than later.
“We want to make sure it moves into Parks Canada, we want the resources that that will bring and we want to continue to work with our federal and provincial partners to ensure that Ojibway is protected for decades to come, and we continue to grow the asset and make it better than it is today,” Francis said.
The proposed Ojibway National Urban Park would be over 900 acres and include Ojibway Park, Black Oak Heritage Park, the Tallgrass Prairie Park, Spring Garden Natural Area and the Ojibway Prairie Provincial Nature Reserve, along with Ojibway Shores, a 33-acre greenspace and the only undeveloped natural shoreline in Windsor-Detroit.
“Just imagine if Point Pelee was run by the city, the province and the federal government altogether, it wouldn't be the Point Pelee we know today.” Francis explained. “So essentially moving Ojibway into the purview of Parks Canada, having them operated like they do Point Pelee would be tremendous.”
Francis added, “Anyone who's grown up in this region knows how tremendous Point Pelee is, knows how we take advantage of that asset in our region. We're able and we have an opportunity, and I hope the federal government realizes this.”
For Francis, he’s looking ahead to the future, and hopes that the government will too.
“To make another significant investment similar to Point Pelee in Windsor, inside the heart of the city in an urban setting and you can only imagine 50 years from now, if we're able to achieve that today, or in the short run, 50 years from now, Windsorites will say, ‘Wow, amazing,’ and they’d be forever grateful to the federal government for moving in that direction,” he said.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Remains of Canadian First World War soldier who died more than 100 years ago identified
The remains of a Canadian soldier who fought in multiple battles during the First World War, returning to the front at one point after being wounded, has been identified more than 100 years after his death, the federal government announced on Friday.
National anthem singer flubs lyrics at World Series opener
Grammy-nominated singer Eric Burton lost track of the lyrics during "The Star-Spangled Banner" before Friday night's World Series opener between Houston and Philadelphia.
Before Kaleb Thomas could walk, he could throw a baseball. Now, he's one of Canada's top pitching prospects
Kaleb Thomas, from the Six Nations of the Grand River near Hamilton, Ont., is the first Indigenous player on Canada’s Junior National Team and has his eyes set on the big leagues.
Spurs waive Canadian Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft
The San Antonio Spurs waived Canadian guard Josh Primo on Friday, surprisingly cutting ties with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft.
DNA evidence frees California man imprisoned for decades
A man who spent more than 38 years behind bars for a 1983 murder and two attempted murders has been released from a California prison after long-untested DNA evidence pointed to a different person, the Los Angeles County district attorney said Friday.
Lack of Toronto hospital beds strands 88-year-old woman in Malta
An 88-year-old Toronto woman was stranded 7,600 kilometres from home after a medical emergency and a fruitless search for a hospital bed in the Greater Toronto Area, and her case should be a warning to future travellers, says her son.
Poll reveals gaps in perception between parents and young adults on personal finance
Synopsis: A new poll conducted by RBC reveals that there are notable perception gaps among parents and young adults on personal finance.
Canada Soccer addresses issue of workers' rights, inclusivity in World Cup host Qatar
Canada Soccer added its voice Friday to the push for greater workers' rights and inclusivity in Qatar as the country prepares to host next month's FIFA World Cup.
Why the cost of some No Name products in flyers is changing despite the announced price freeze
The cost of some No Name products is still changing in grocery flyers, despite the price freeze announced by Loblaw Companies Limited in October. CTVNews.ca takes a look at why this is happening.
Kitchener
-
Shots fired near Kitchener high school were blanks: police
Shots fired on Friday afternoon in the area of Block Line Road and Homer Watson Boulevard in Kitchener were blanks, according to Waterloo regional police.
-
Pedestrian taken to hospital by air ambulance after crash in Kitchener
One person was taken to hospital by air ambulance Friday after being hit by a car at the intersection of King and Frederick streets in Kitchener.
-
Waterloo’s first woonerf transforms local road into a shared living street
The City of Waterloo officially opened the Larch Street woonerf, a unique makeover of a road in the University District.
London
-
Eviction-dodging tenant leaves family paying rent in Toronto and mortgage in London, Ont.
A family stuck paying rent in Toronto and a mortgage in London says they’ve done everything right to get their London tenants to move out, but the system is letting them down. Jeremy Awori lives with his wife and two children in Toronto, and they’ve been trying desperately to move to London into the townhouse they own on Fanshawe Park Road East — but he says the tenant won’t budge.
-
London, Ont. 'street preachers' convicted, facing fines
On Friday, London’s infamous “street preachers” were convicted and are facing fines stemming from charges first levelled in 2019.
-
Death of child leads to charges for wanted London man
The death of a young child and a subsequent 17-month investigation has led to charges for a London man. Police are now looking for 47-year-old Guiseppe Joseph Stillitano who is wanted by way of warrant on charges of manslaughter and causing death by criminal negligence.
Barrie
-
Barrie man's body discovered in Kempenfelt Bay
Police say a fisherman discovered a man's body in Kempenfelt Bay Friday morning in Barrie.
-
'I reflect upon my friends who I've lost,' Legions launch poppy campaign
Every year on the last Friday of October, legions across the nation launch poppy campaigns to honour our veterans.
-
Five Simcoe County residents accused of stealing from vehicles face charges
Police seized several personal items and would like to return them to their rightful owners.
Northern Ontario
-
Kirkland Lake suspect charged with murder of missing woman
A 40-year-old from Kirkland Lake has been charged with the murder of Ashley Lafrance, who was reported missing Sept. 9.
-
Former North Bay bar owner wins battle against the Alcohol and Gaming Commission
A judge has ruled in favour of the former owner of the Fox & Fiddle in North Bay, who took the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario to court to fight an attempt to ban him from the business.
-
North Bay receives more than $2M from the province
The province is providing more than $2 million in a series of projects designed to enhance life in North Bay. More than $800,000 will go to building a new all-wheels skate Park for BMX bikes, skateboards and other related activities.
Ottawa
-
How Mark Sutcliffe was elected mayor of Ottawa
New data released by the city of Ottawa shows Mayor-elect Mark Sutcliffe received the most votes for mayor in 19 of 24 wards on Election Night.
-
Former Ottawa police boss defends intelligence reading of 'Freedom Convoy'
Ottawa's former police chief is defending his reading of intelligence on the protest convoy that descended on the national capital last winter.
-
Despite high COVID levels in Ottawa, booster uptake remains low
Ottawa Public Health is encouraging more people to roll up their sleeves to get the COVID-19 shot after recent data shows that the booster dose update is low.
Toronto
-
'It’s a mess': Why a single mom sits outside her daughter’s Toronto school every day
Michelle Cousins can be found in her van, sitting down the street from her daughter's Toronto school, every day after following her on the bus route.
-
Ontario mother says young son was placed in padded 'cell' by school without her knowledge
A Mississauga, Ont. mother says her son was placed in what's known as a 'seclusion room' by his teachers multiple times without her knowledge or consent.
-
Lack of Toronto hospital beds strands 88-year-old woman in Malta
An 88-year-old Toronto woman was stranded 7,600 kilometres from home after a medical emergency and a fruitless search for a hospital bed in the Greater Toronto Area, and her case should be a warning to future travellers, says her son.
Montreal
-
Young child missing after car plunges into Riviere des Mille Iles
A young child is missing in the Riviere des Mille Iles after a car plunged into the water late Friday afternoon. The child's mother and another sibling, also a young child, were rescued from the water, but the second child was unaccounted for as of late Friday evening.
-
Concordia apologizes to Black students more than a half-century after protests, arrests, deportations over racism complaint
Concordia University is apologizing for its handling of the 1969 Sir George Williams Protest - also called the Computer Centre Incident- as the Montreal institution released a report on anti-Black racism.
-
Quebec says schools need to report weapons seizures to police after report says staff turning a blind eye
Quebec's education minister said he is 'very concerned' about the rise of weapons seizures in the province's schools and the lack of reporting such threats to the police.
Atlantic
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: Emails reveal RCMP concerns about conflict of interest in hiring of spouses
The inquiry investigating the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting has released emails detailing conflict of interest concerns raised about two members assigned last year to an RCMP team providing information to the inquiry.
-
Cape Breton man charged with attempted murder in Florence shooting
A Cape Breton man is facing several charges, including attempted murder, following a shooting in Florence, N.S.
-
Massive American aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford arrives in Halifax Harbour
The newest and most advanced aircraft carrier in the U.S. navy's fleet arrived this morning in Halifax harbour. The nuclear-powered USS Gerald R. Ford is on its first deployment, having left its home port in Norfolk, Va., on Oct. 4.
Winnipeg
-
'Advocate for yourself': Young Manitoba woman shares heart attack story in hopes to help others
A Manitoba woman is hoping her recent experience of suffering a heart attack will prevent others from not going through the same situation.
-
'Continue to pray': Family mourns children after fatal Thompson fire
Outside of a Thompson home, where a devastating fire left four children dead, is a memorial of stuffed animals, flowers, and candles.
-
Missing Manitoba woman found dead in Saskatchewan River
A missing Manitoba woman was found dead in the Saskatchewan River on Thursday.
Calgary
-
Calgary's top cop concerned about rising violence against police after officer shot in Canyon Meadows
One man is dead and a Calgary Police Service officer was injured after an early morning shooting in the southwest Calgary community of Canyon Meadows.
-
Possible abduction in Innisfail, Alta., has police looking to the public for help
Concerned citizens called police shortly after 4 p.m., saying they had witnessed a woman screaming and trying to get out of the passenger side of a car at the intersection of 49 Street and 50 Avenue.
-
Police charge 15-year-old girl after she allegedly steals mom's vehicle, hits officer
A 15-year-old girl has been charged in relation to a stolen vehicle that turned into a hit-and-run involving a police officer.
Edmonton
-
'Best day ever': 4-year-old boy assists firefighters with shed fire
When fire broke out in a back alley across from his home, Edmonton’s youngest firefighter jumped into action.
-
Feds celebrate free EV charging stations in Edmonton as step in energy transition
Edmonton residents and visitors who have gone electric now have more options to charge their vehicle around the city for free. The federal government unveiled 24 new charging stations at eight different locations on Friday.
-
Albertans driving 11 emergency vehicles, firefighting equipment down to Mexico
It's quite the convoy – fire trucks, ambulances, a school bus loaded with equipment – all bound for Mexico courtesy of volunteers and donors in northern Alberta.
Vancouver
-
'I'm not resisting': Video shows police Tasering shirtless woman at busy Vancouver transit station
The tactics of Metro Vancouver Transit Police are under scrutiny after videos surfaced online showing a woman being Tasered repeatedly during an arrest Thursday afternoon.
-
Time capsule dug up on UBC campus, painting picture of education 50 years ago
Friday marked a historic day at the University of British Columbia campus as a 50-year-old old time capsule was unsealed.
-
Nearly half of British Columbians believe in ghosts and the supernatural, survey suggests
Do you believe in ghosts? It turns out about half of the province does, according to a recent BC Hydro survey.