Local municipalities to rescind proof of vaccination requirements at recreation centres

Windsor city council approved a motion to lift the proof of vaccination requirements at city-owned recreation facilities during Monday’s council meeting.

As of Tuesday, March 1 the Ontario government is lifting proof of vaccination requirements for all settings. Businesses and other settings have been given the option to continue requiring it if they so choose.

The City of Windsor’s decision comes after the Windsor Essex County Health Unit rescinded their Letter of Instruction or sport and recreational facilities on Friday to align with the provincial changes.

The city says as of Tuesday, Windsor residents visiting recreation and culture venues can expect the following:

Removal of the requirement to provide proof of full vaccination and valid identification

The transition from active screening to passive screening, with each person entering a facility being required to self-screen based on information posted at facility entrances

Removal of capacity limits at all indoor and outdoor facilities

Gradual removal of the requirement to pre-register for select activities

The city is also planning the gradual reopening of customer care at Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex, Forest Glade Community Centre, Constable John Atkinson Memorial Community Centre, and Gino and Liz Marcus Community Complex starting the week of April 4.

Proof of vaccination will also no longer be required at LaSalle facilities and advanced screening will no longer be in place either. Residents visiting recreation centres are asked to conduct a COVID-19 self-assessment before entering town buildings.

The Town of Essex is also lifting capacity limits and proof of vaccination requirements in town-owned facilities starting Tuesday.

Masks will continue to be required unless participants are engaging in physical activity or is eating or drinking. (During those circumstances the mask can be temporarily removed). Physical distancing is also strongly recommended and residents are reminded not to attend any facility or program if feeling sick.