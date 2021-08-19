WINDSOR, ONT. -- Questions continue to circulate regarding the vaccination status of member of provincial parliament for Chatham-Kent Leamington, Rick Nicholls.

"Mr. Nicholls is free to make his own decisions,” said Dr. David Colby, Chatham-Kent’s Medical Officer of Health, on Thursday when questioned by local media about Nicholls’ status. “I have had discussions with him on that and if he wants to get vaccinated I will make sure that that happens."

CTV News Toronto has learned two PC MPPs remain unvaccinated.

An email sent to caucus members by Chief Whip Lorne Coe and obtained by CTV News Toronto states PC MPPs must provide either him or Government House Leader Paul Calandra with proof of vaccination or a statement signed by a physician medically exempting them from vaccination.

“Due to the nature of their work which involves daily interaction with members of the public, including the most vulnerable, it is our expectation that every single PC Caucus member and candidate be vaccinated,” Ford’s office said in an email Tuesday.

When asked how taxpayers should feel about Nicholls’ choice Dr. Colby said “I think health messages should be delivered by knowledgeable health people rather than by others.”

“The science is clear that vaccination is a great idea,” Dr. Colby added. “This is really a surge of delta variant among the unvaccinated and the message is clear everybody needs to get vaccinated.”

Nicholls is expected to address the media on the subject today at 4 p.m.