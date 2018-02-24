

CTV Windsor





Patrick Brown joined a Windsor Tory provincial candidate as he opened a campaign office Saturday afternoon.

Supporters of Mohammad Latif filled the office for the official grand opening.

Many on hand were there to show support to the former Ontario PC leader.

Despite the allegations of sexual misconduct and controversy surrounding Brown, the passion from his supporters remains strong.

"First of all, I'm pretty confident he's going to be our next leader,” said Windsor-Tecumseh candidate Latif.

Another Tory candidate, Adam Ibraham, was also on hand.

Brown was happy to be invited to open the office.

“I was hurt. I was gutted and Mohammad said I'm still inviting you to my office opening. You have no choice, you have to come,” Brown said.

“When you get knocked down, you get back up.”

The Ontario Liberal Party was quick to criticize the invitation by Latif and Ibraham.

"By welcoming Patrick Brown back to Windsor, Mohammad Latif and Adam Ibrahim are propping up someone who still stands firmly accused of sexual misconduct,” the party campaign co-director Deb Matthews said in a released statement.

The former provincial PC leader has since launched a bid to reclaim his job.

“I believe in the project of defeating Kathleen Wynne. I do not believe her government has been in the best interest of the Province of Ontario. They've turned this province into a have not province."

Brown said the support of Latif and Ibrhama shows he still has a strong base.

“We have more candidates supporting my candidacy. I think we're up to 35 now public endorsements than any other leadership (candidate) combined."