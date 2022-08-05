Local medical leaders denounce protests at Windsor doctor's office

A joint statement from medical leaders in Windsor-Essex is supporting a local doctor who is promoting COVID019 vaccines for kids.

Sent trough the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, the statement reads, “Our physician and administrative leaders from the Essex County Medical Society, Windsor Regional Hospital and Windsor-Essex County Health Unit stand united in their condemnation in the strongest possible terms the anti-vaccination protests that have taken place this week outside Dr. Huma Kazmie’s office in Windsor. Dr Kazmie should be celebrated for her contributions to the care for our community’s children.”

Protest outside Dr. Huma Kazmie’s office in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Source: Andrea Corby/Facebook)

The statement goes on to say, “While we encourage public discourse and respect the rights of individuals to speak out and express their feelings through protest, attempting to intimidate parents and children who have made a decision to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine is not appropriate.”

Earlier this week, protesters gathered outside Dr. Huma Kazmie’s office on Howard Avenue after she spoke in favour of vaccines for children and called those who are unvaccinated, “irresponsible.”

The health unit is holding a press conference Friday morning to provide an update on vaccinations in the region.