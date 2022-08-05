Local medical leaders denounce protests at Windsor doctor's office
A joint statement from medical leaders in Windsor-Essex is supporting a local doctor who is promoting COVID019 vaccines for kids.
Sent trough the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, the statement reads, “Our physician and administrative leaders from the Essex County Medical Society, Windsor Regional Hospital and Windsor-Essex County Health Unit stand united in their condemnation in the strongest possible terms the anti-vaccination protests that have taken place this week outside Dr. Huma Kazmie’s office in Windsor. Dr Kazmie should be celebrated for her contributions to the care for our community’s children.”
Earlier this week, protesters gathered outside Dr. Huma Kazmie’s office on Howard Avenue after she spoke in favour of vaccines for children and called those who are unvaccinated, “irresponsible.”
The health unit is holding a press conference Friday morning to provide an update on vaccinations in the region.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Canada banning importation of handguns through regulations
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says Canada plans to temporarily ban the import of handguns into the country without the approval of Parliament, using a regulatory measure that comes into effect in two weeks.
China halts climate, military ties over Pelosi Taiwan visit
China declared Friday it was stopping all dialogue with the United States on major issues, from climate change to military relations, in a day of rapidly escalating tensions over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. The White House summoned China's ambassador to protest what it called China's 'irresponsible' actions since the visit.
Canada's unemployment rate remains at historic low of 4.9 per cent
Canada's unemployment rate stayed a historic low of 4.9 per cent in July, remaining unchanged from June as the country continues to face a labour shortage.
Most Canadians feel anger over use of Hockey Canada fees in sexual assault settlements: Nanos survey
Most Canadians say they feel anger over revelations Hockey Canada maintained a fund, financed by player fees, for uninsured payments including but not limited to sexual assault complaints, according to a new survey by Nanos Research.
Women's hockey players fear financial fallout of frozen Hockey Canada funding
The federal government suspending Hockey Canada's funding because of problems distant to the national women's team can still affect it.
Gunman in Montreal-area killing spree was released from institution despite 'significant risk'
The gunman at the centre of a seemingly random killing spree that claimed the lives of three people in Montreal and Laval over a 24-hour period was allowed to continue living outside a mental health facility even though a psychiatrist deemed he was a 'significant risk to public safety.'
Canadian pilot detained in Dominican Republic for 120 days says 'every day is hell'
The Canadian captain of a Pivot Airlines crew detained in the Dominican Republic for 120 days says 'every day is hell' with no end in sight and says his life is 'on the line.'
Earth is spinning faster, new record for shortest day set in June
The Earth completed its shortest day on record in late June, completing one spin in less than 24 hours and beating the previous record set in 2020.
Kremlin says Griner swap must be discussed without publicity
The Kremlin said Friday that it's open to talking about a possible prisoner exchange involving American basketball star Brittney Griner but strongly warned Washington against publicizing the issue.
Kitchener
-
First case of monkeypox confirmed in Waterloo Region
Public Health says the case is in a man in his 30s.
-
Cyclist airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries following collision with train in Guelph
A 32-year-old cyclist from Guelph was transported to a Hamilton hospital by air ambulance following a collision with a train Thursday evening.
-
PHOTO GALLERY
PHOTO GALLERY | Elora residents dealing with storm damage
Cleanup is underway after a fast-moving summer storm swept across southwestern Ontario Wednesday evening.
London
-
Guns and drugs taken of London streets
A month’s long investigation by London police has led to over 20 charges and a number of weapons and drugs taken off city streets.
-
'Everyone was locking their doors': Witnesses allege man attempted to get inside other cars following crash
Several London police cruisers and an ambulance rushed to the scene of a multi-car crash late Thursday afternoon in the city’s southeast end. Multiple witnesses say following the collision, a man and a woman jumped from the sunroof of a car and fled.
-
Opioid alert issued in Grey Bruce
The Grey Bruce health unit has issued an opioid alert after six drug overdoses were reported within the last four days.
Barrie
-
Niagara Falls woman succumbs to gunshot
A woman has succumbed to her injuries after being shot in Bracebridge in June.
-
Grey Bruce Health Unit issues overdose alert
Six drug overdoses within the past four days have prompted the Grey Bruce Health Unit to issue an Opioid Alert.
-
Cardboard Boat Race Returns to the Orillia Waterfront Festival for 2022
The Orillia District Chamber of Commerce’s Waterfront Festival takes place on Aug. 5-7.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault police say two dead, gunshots fired on Goulais Avenue
Sault Ste. Marie say two people are dead at the scene of a residential fire on Goulais Avenue.
-
Retirement home worker in Elliot Lake charged with assaulting resident
Police in Elliot Lake have charged a 58-year-old retirement worker with assaulting a resident.
-
Sudburian charged with impaired driving in fatal crash near Orillia
A 51-year-resident of Sudbury is facing charges in connection with a fatal collision in April on Highway 12 in Oro-Medonte Township.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo warns commuters 'more bus trip cancellations' possible into next week
OC Transpo says a "few short-term factors" will result in continued bus trip cancellations into next week, including higher-than-usual sick leaves and normal seasonal vacations.
-
Ottawa's unemployment rate continues to fall
Statistics Canada says Ottawa's unemployment rate dropped to 3.5 per cent in July from 3.9 per cent in June.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Aug. 5-7
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the first weekend in August.
Toronto
-
Toronto Pearson set to provide 'progress update' on the airport
Toronto Pearson Airport is holding a 'progress update' on the state of the travel hub Friday morning.
-
Gas prices seeing 'unprecedented' decline with another drop coming this weekend in southern Ontario
Gas prices in southern Ontario are set to drop again this weekend, continuing a series of decreases at the pumps that one industry analyst says has 'never been seen before.'
-
Canadian pilot detained in Dominican Republic for 120 days says 'every day is hell'
The Canadian captain of a Pivot Airlines crew detained in the Dominican Republic for 120 days says 'every day is hell' with no end in sight and says his life is 'on the line.'
Montreal
-
Gunman in Montreal-area killing spree was released from institution despite 'significant risk'
The gunman at the centre of a seemingly random killing spree that claimed the lives of three people in Montreal and Laval over a 24-hour period was allowed to continue living outside a mental health facility even though a psychiatrist deemed he was a 'significant risk to public safety.'
-
High heat, humidity in Montreal as construction holiday comes to an end
Quebec's construction holiday is expected to end the way it started -- with stifling heat and humidity.
-
Laval teenager seriously injured by hit-and-run driver during police pursuit
A 15-year-old boy was seriously injured when the moped he was riding was struck by a vehicle driven by an alleged hit-and-run driver fleeing from police.
Atlantic
-
Two Yarmouth men face dozens of charges in human trafficking case
Two men from Yarmouth, N.S., are facing dozens of charges related to human trafficking in a case police say involves multiple victims.
-
Halifax prepared to use police to clear park encampment after other efforts fail
It may be necessary to use police to clear homeless people from a tent encampment in a city park because "extensive" alternative efforts have not worked, Halifax Mayor Mike Savage said Thursday.
-
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Iona, P.E.I.
A man has died after his motorcycle collided with a car in Iona, P.E.I. The RCMP and emergency crews responded to the collision at the intersection of Route 23 and Route 206 around 12:20 a.m. Friday.
Winnipeg
-
Environment Canada ends warnings for severe thunderstorms in central Manitoba
Environment Canada has ended the thunderstorm warnings and watches for central Manitoba.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada banning importation of handguns through regulations
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says Canada plans to temporarily ban the import of handguns into the country without the approval of Parliament, using a regulatory measure that comes into effect in two weeks.
-
Four busted in rash of commercial thefts: Winnipeg police
Four people are being charged in a series of commercial robberies that saw nearly $200,000 worth of property stolen last month.
Calgary
-
Alberta's unemployment rate continues to fall, dropping to 4.8 per cent in July
Alberta's unemployment rate continued its downward trend last month as jobless rates dipped in both Calgary and Edmonton.
-
Flames sign Huberdeau to 8-year, $84 million extension
The Flames got a Johnny to sign on the dotted line Thursday, it was just that it turned out to be a Huberdeau, not a Gaudreau.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary to see a sunny, seasonal weekend
Warmth and stability coming after a windy Friday.
Edmonton
-
Hallway patient care no longer needed, but Alberta hospital staff say root causes not addressed
Health care staff are urging the province to take action as Edmonton hospitals moved patients into hallways amid what Alberta Health Services called a long-weekend induced "high demand for acute care services."
-
Major immigration backlog in Canada leaving thousands of trained health-care professionals on the sidelines
As hospitals across the country struggle under the weight of major staffing shortages, an immigration backlog described by lawyers as the worst they have ever seen is leaving qualified health professionals sitting on the sidelines.
-
Alberta's unemployment rate continues to fall, dropping to 4.8 per cent in July
Alberta's unemployment rate continued its downward trend last month as jobless rates dipped in both Calgary and Edmonton.
Vancouver
-
Did travel restrictions affect COVID-19 cases in Canada? B.C. study looks at early outbreaks
COVID-19 restrictions limiting travel may have had an impact on new cases entering Canada in the early days of the pandemic, but not necessarily on outbreaks in later waves, results from a B.C. study suggest.
-
Crash into hydro pole leads to power outage for hundreds in West Vancouver
Hundreds were left without power overnight after a driver crashed into a hydro pole in West Vancouver.
-
Vancouver Whitecaps push towards playoffs amid COVID-19 outbreak
The Vancouver Whitecaps' road to the playoffs continues to be a bumpy ride.