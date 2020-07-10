WINDSOR, ONT -- Health officials and local community leaders in Windsor-Essex say they plan to provide an update today on the efforts to contain COVID-19 on local farms.

The morning briefing will include the mayors of Windsor, Leamington and Kingsville, as well as two local hospital CEOs.

The group plans to discuss the need for greater coordination and support from federal and provincial emergency management officials.

Hundreds of agri-food workers in the region have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.