WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Ontario government is investing up to $3 million to help horse experience businesses cover animal maintenance costs incurred from COVID-19 disruptions.

“Animal care is not cheap, and this pandemic hasn’t been easy on anyone,” said MPP Rick Nicholls of Chatham-Kent-Leamington. “This funding, thankful to the efforts of Ernie Hardeman, Minister of Agriculture, Food, and Rural Affairs, will help many horse related businesses stay on track and maintain animal care costs to be ready when they’re able to open back up.”

During the pandemic many horse experience activities, such as riding schools, trail ride operations, and horse camps have been unable to operate, which has put these businesses and their horses in jeopardy.

“COVID-19 has disrupted many of the activities offered by horse experience operators making it challenging for some to care for their animals this winter,” said Hardeman. “Our investment of $3 million will allow these businesses to keep up with the costs of animal care so they can maintain their horses and be ready for when activities can start up again.”

The Equine Hardship Program, launching on Jan. 18, will provide individual businesses offering horse related experiences up to $2,500 per horse up to a maximum of $20,000 in financial support to help cover direct costs for feed, water, veterinary care and farrier services needed to maintain horses.

“This funding announcement will certainly provide much needed relief to our business owners and equine farmers who have fought to maintain their herds since the beginning of the pandemic and we look forward to on-going collaboration with the government to ensure sustainability and growth for the sector,” said Tracey McCague-McElrea, executive director of Ontario Equestrian.

Horse experience businesses will be eligible for funding if they earned at least 50 per cent of their revenue in 2019 from horse experience activities, their 2020 revenue was less than half of what was earned in 2019 due to the pandemic, and they attest they are facing hardship as a result of COVID-19 that will make it difficult to care for the horses.

The Equine Hardship Program was specifically designed for horse experience businesses that are not eligible for other agriculture related programs that help farmers manage risk such as the Risk Management Program and AgriStability.