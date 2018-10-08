

CTV Windsor





Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex is grateful on Thanksgiving Day that after a rash of break-ins, the public has stepped up.

Habitat for Humanity experienced three break-ins in a few days last month, including the theft of a truck and tools.

In a news release, the organization offers thanks that there were 9,000 shares about its stolen truck on social media that led to the truck being found.

“It was heart wrenching for all of us. Each night as we secured our gates and locks we felt helpless to see the ongoing destruction the next day,” the release said.

As well as sharing the theft, several people came forward with tips about thefts and the organization believes that Windsor police have strong leads to end the break-ins happening at Windsor businesses.

Tools stolen from Habitat have not been found, but the organization received $25,000 in donations to replace them.

“Our tools we're (sic) never found but, thanks to your donations totaling over $25,000 we will be able to replace every single one of them,” the release said.

“The good news is you showed us once again that we are not alone. Today is Thanksgiving and we are thankful for you.