Local grocery stores help collect donations for food banks

While many people donate to food banks during the holidays, help is needed year-round.

Several stores in the area have launched a two-week spring food drive.

Loblaw grocery stores across Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent including local Provigo, Atlantic Superstore, Wholesale Club, Zehrs, Real Canadian Superstore and No Frills are all collecting food.

The food drive runs from March 31 through the Easter weekend.

All food or monetary donations made in store will support local food banks.

Organizers say cash provides the most flexibility for food banks and allows them to put the money wherever it is most needed, and even $2 goes a long way.