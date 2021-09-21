WINDSOR, ONT. -- After 36 days of campaigning, it appears the federal election results in Windsor-Essex didn’t change much.

No seats changed hands in Windsor-Essex or Chatham-Kent, although the Liberal's faced a tight race in the Windsor-Tecumseh riding.

Here are the local results.

Liberal candidate Irek Kusmierczyk was just 501 votes ahead of NDP Cheryl Hardcastle as of 7 a.m. Tuesday, with 243 out of 244 polls reporting in the riding.

Local mail-in ballots will not be counted until Tuesday, which could change the outcome, according to Elections Canada.

Justin Trudeau's Liberal's held or were leading in 158 ridings Tuesday morning, a marginal gain of three seats from 2019.

The Liberal's will form the next minority government since they came short of the 170 needed to form a majority.

Elections Canada says some ridings could take up to four days to count.

A full breakdown of the results in all of Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent ridings, can be found on our results map.

More coming.

With files from CTVNewsLondon.ca