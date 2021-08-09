WINDSOR, ONT. -- As the border reopens to double-vaccinated Americans, so too does the Windsor-Essex economy.

Some downtown Windsor businesses are already feeling the impact.

“We do have a couple that we’ve seen that have come in. It’s mostly reuniting couples and families,” says Haley Oglan, day manager at The Loose Goose downtown.

She’s anticipating busier days ahead, with the new school year around the corner.

“Most of our downtown clientele that we get are American students so if they’re not in university right now they won’t be crossing as much as they used to."

However, the president of Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island (TWEPI) isn’t expecting a huge influx in business from double-vaccinated U.S. citizens.

“I don’t think a lot of spontaneous travel will happen, but at the end of the day they are allowed to come over which is great,” says Gordon Orr.

As primarily a day-trip destination, Orr expects local wineries and Caesars Windsor to see the biggest boost from American customers.

“Our wineries are a perfect fit for that because they can have those experiences outdoors and they can be there in a day and go back and be in the comfort of their home at night,” says Orr.

Caesars Windsor is looking forward to seeing valued customers back the property, however, in a statement to CTV News Windsor, they add:

“From a guest perspective, they have many options on the U.S. side that do not have any restrictions in place and while we are confident in our offerings, we expect a slow ramp up in our business from the U.S.”

Orr says TWEPI’s primary goal is to continue encouraging a staycation for Windsor-Essex residents.

“Throughout the calendar year this year, we’re going to be looking more our staycation-wise domestically, here to the GTA area. There’s too many variables and uncertainly with the U.S. side.”