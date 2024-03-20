WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Local companies to teach students about respective industries

    A Welcome to Windsor sign is seen in this file photo in Windsor, Ont. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor) A Welcome to Windsor sign is seen in this file photo in Windsor, Ont. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
    Workforce Windsor-Essex is hosting a first-ever Industry Tour Day for local high school students

    The goal of Thursday's event is to showcase career opportunities across the region for the more than 500 students that will be participating.

    A total of 19 local facilities across the region will teach the students about hospitality, construction, social services, engineering and manufacturing.

