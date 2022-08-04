Local 'clean growth' companies split $567K in government funding
Innovative companies in Southern Ontario with a focus on environmental impacts are getting a big support from the federal government’s i.d.e.a. Fund, to the tune of $567,700.
The i.d.e.a. Fund was formed to help ‘clean growth’ companies grow and succeed through financial and business advisory supports to develop green products and services that reduce impacts on the environment.
FedDev Ontario is providing roughly $10 million to assist 240 businesses through the fund, which includes 17 companies based in Windsor-Essex.
“The Government of Canada-funded i.d.e.a. Fund is providing Canadian entrepreneurs and businesses with the support they need to produce innovative solutions that continue Canada’s transition to a green economy,” said Helena Jaczek, the minister responsible for the economic development agency for southern Ontario. “This investment will create good, secure jobs for Canadians, protect Canadian supply chains, and ensure that the Canadian economy is positioned to be a global leader, now and into the future.”
The companies to receive funding under this phase of the project are:
- Advanced Hi-Tech Centre Ltd.
- Affinity Custom Designs Inc.
- CanGro AgriFoods Inc.
- Cedar Valley Selections Inc.
- DC Farms
- Dock Shield Inc.
- Harbour Technologies
- IdeaCuria Inc.
- IPM Scoutek
- Metra Signs Inc.
- Midstream Research Inc.
- ONtech Rapid Coatings Inc.
- Ortaliza Urban Farms
- REEL Outline
- Shantz Ag Products Ltd.
- SkiviYaan
- TDL Systems Inc.
- THREESEVEN Consulting Services Inc.
- WaveDirect Telecommunications
"Today’s announcement is an example of what can be accomplished when industry and government work together to accelerate the evolution to a green, net-zero future,” said Yvonne Pilon, president and CEO of WEtech Alliance.
Pilon says companies in a wide variety of economic sectors stand to benefit from the funding, including regional food production, renewable energy, transportation, telecommunications, healthcare and manufacturing.
“Entrepreneurs are drivers of change and innovation and WEtech Alliance is proud to partner with FedDev Ontario and fellow Regional Innovation Centres to help shape a more inclusive, equitable and sustainable future for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and beyond,” said Pilon.
Adam Castle, the director of venture services for WEtech Alliance, says the challenges faced by these small businesses in recent years have been overcome through innovative thinking.
”Climate change is a challenge that our entire world faces, and once again, entrepreneurs and their ability to adapt will be a major key to the perseverance of our communities, our economy, and our country,” Castle said. “It is an honour to assist in the delivery of these funds, and in the execution of the brilliant, equitable, and environmentally sustainable projects that make up the first cohort of this transformative program.”
