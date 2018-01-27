

Local chambers are joining provincial counterparts in calling for the feds to keep the the maximum value of goods that can be shipped into Canada without having to pay sales tax or duties low to ensure all retailers have a level playing field.

The Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce as well as Sarnia-Lambton are joining in the push.

The current amount is $20 and the U.S. is asking it to be raised to $800 American.

This would allow American vendors to offer Canadian shoppers "duty free and tax-free shopping" online.

A study commissioned by price waterhouse coopers shows that rising the dmt would drastically impact Canadian retailers their employees and the overall economy.