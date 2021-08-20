WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce and YourTV Windsor will host Federal Election Debates for the local ridings of Essex, Windsor-Tecumseh and Windsor-West on Friday, September 10.

Candidates from all three Windsor and Essex County ridings will participate. Each riding will be assigned a 1-hour debate.

Candidates will represent the four parties with the highest number of seats in the House of Commons: Liberal, CPC, NDP and the Green Party.

The debates will be broadcast from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on YourTV Windsor Channel 11, HD Channel 700.

The debates will also be available for viewing on the Windsor-Essex Chamber of Commerce and YourTV Windsor’s YouTube Channels.