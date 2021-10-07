Local businessman running Shore-to-Shore Ultramarathon for a cause

Windsor, Ont. -

A Chatham-Kent man is running for a cause, trekking 100km across the municipality in one day.

Kevin Owen started running at 3a.m. Thursday, to raise money for the Children’s Treatment Centre Foundation of Chatham-Kent.

The goal is to raise $100,000.

Owen began his run in Mitchell’s Bay, taking a specific route through Wallaceburg, Dresden, Kent Bridge, Chatham, and Blenheim with plans to conclude sometime Thursday afternoon in Erieau.

Owen’s personal goal for the Shore-to-Shore Ultramarathon is to finish in 15 hours.