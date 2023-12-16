WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Local business opens bursary to Windsor-Essex athletes

    Toronto FC championship ring. (Courtesy Baron Championship Rings) Toronto FC championship ring. (Courtesy Baron Championship Rings)

    A local business is taking a big swing for athletes.

    Baron Championship Rings have been involved with the WESPY Awards since 2008, by providing rings to each of the winners.

    The group says it wanted to have more of an impact on the local sports community, so they decided to find a way to step up their contribution.

    Together, with the WESPYs, they’ve created a bursary open to any athletes in Windsor and Essex County aside from being considered for a WESPY award.

    “We don't have an age group we would at this point based on the criteria put together we're going to assume it's going to be a an athlete that's either going on to further evolve their career in the two college or university or through another level of sports,” Peter Kanis of Baron Championship Rings said.

    Submissions can be made online through the we-digital website.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada beats U.S. 3-2 in Rivalry Series shootout

    Marie-Philip Poulin scored in a shootout as Canada finally got into the win column in the women's hockey Rivalry Series with a 3-2 victory over the United States on Saturday at Progressive Auto Sales Arena in Sarnia, Ont.

    Should I buy a new or used vehicle right now or wait?

    As prices for both new and used vehicles appear to be stabilizing after a surge in prices after the pandemic, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers advice on what to consider if you're deciding whether to buy a vehicle now.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News