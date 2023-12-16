Local business opens bursary to Windsor-Essex athletes

A local business is taking a big swing for athletes.

Baron Championship Rings have been involved with the WESPY Awards since 2008, by providing rings to each of the winners.

The group says it wanted to have more of an impact on the local sports community, so they decided to find a way to step up their contribution.

Together, with the WESPYs, they’ve created a bursary open to any athletes in Windsor and Essex County aside from being considered for a WESPY award.

“We don't have an age group we would at this point based on the criteria put together we're going to assume it's going to be a an athlete that's either going on to further evolve their career in the two college or university or through another level of sports,” Peter Kanis of Baron Championship Rings said.

Submissions can be made online through the we-digital website.