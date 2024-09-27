WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Local athlete levels up in Texas competition

    Share

    Windsor's own Julia Lane has been named the second fittest woman on earth in the 2024 adaptive CrossFit Games.

    "My favorite part of the, part of it It is friends cheering me on at the CrossFit Games, and meeting new people," said Lane.

    She muscled her way into a second place finish at the first in-person adaptive CrossFit Games, wrapping up this past weekend.

    The Windsorite travelled to San Antonio, Texas, where she excelled in her favourite exercise of pull ups, to crush the competition.

    Lane and her family were thrilled to see the games feature an in-person division for people with intellectual disabilities for the first time.

    "And now that we've been to Texas and they've actually been in front of a crowd in life, just proves with these children what these athletes can do. It's an amazing, amazing thing," said Lane's father, Brian.

    Julia Lane trains at All Level CrossFit in Windsor on Sept. 26, 2024. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH LIVE

    WATCH LIVE Helene strengthens to a Category 4 hurricane as it nears Florida's Gulf Coast

    Helene strengthened into a Category 4 hurricane hours ahead of its expected landfall on Florida's northwest coast Thursday night, and forecasters warned that the enormous storm could create a 'nightmare' surge in coastal areas and bring dangerous winds and rain across much of the southeastern U.S.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News