Local athlete levels up in Texas competition

Windsor's own Julia Lane has been named the second fittest woman on earth in the 2024 adaptive CrossFit Games.

"My favorite part of the, part of it It is friends cheering me on at the CrossFit Games, and meeting new people," said Lane.

She muscled her way into a second place finish at the first in-person adaptive CrossFit Games, wrapping up this past weekend.

The Windsorite travelled to San Antonio, Texas, where she excelled in her favourite exercise of pull ups, to crush the competition.

Lane and her family were thrilled to see the games feature an in-person division for people with intellectual disabilities for the first time.

"And now that we've been to Texas and they've actually been in front of a crowd in life, just proves with these children what these athletes can do. It's an amazing, amazing thing," said Lane's father, Brian.

Julia Lane trains at All Level CrossFit in Windsor on Sept. 26, 2024. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)