

CTV Windsor





A local artist is coming to the rescue of Windsor Regional Hospital.

A sculpture of Jeanne Mance was removed from a monument outside the Jeanne Mance building at the Ouellette Campus last month.

Now retired Ford worker and Amherstburg resident, Richard Wood, says he will donate his time and expertise to create a replacement.

The monument was made of copper and the hospital believes it was taken for its metal value.

The monument was put on the property in 1946 to honour Jean Mance, who was remembered as one of the founders of Montreal's first hospital in the 1600's.

Windsor police are still investigating.