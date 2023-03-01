Local agency, council calls for federal funding as asylum seekers migrate to Windsor
As asylum seekers continue to migrate to Windsor, the calls for help continue to be voiced.
“Refugee claimants start at a completely different place than government-assisted, privately-sponsored refugees,” said Mike Morency, executive director of Matthew House Refugee Welcome Centre.
That is why he and others are asking upper levels of government for help in assisting asylum seekers.
“These are precious people who want to rebuild their lives in a place of safety and Windsor-Essex is a great place to do that. We do have the capacity if we work together,” Morency said.
He says the Matthew House, which has been helping refugees for close to 20 years, currently has 78 men, women and children at their facility in Forest Glade and are helping 38 others sheltered in host homes and couch surfing.
“They haven't had a hearing yet so they need somebody to help connect with a lawyer,” Morency said. “They need somebody to help them complete the 16-some odd pages per family member. Then there’s the heartbreaking process of actually telling their story about their traumatic experiences. Government-assisted refugees, privately sponsored refugees have already been through that. “
The refugees coming through Matthew House are not tied to the government's hotel program but are still offered resources to assist.
Morency wants to make sure local agencies like his are included in any funding for asylum seekers.
“These are vulnerable people who just want to find a place of safety to rebuild their lives,” he said.
Ward 6 Coun. Jo-Anne Gignac sits on the committee and feels the government should have supports in place to accommodate the influx.
“Make sure that you make the municipalities whole in terms of the additional staffing they'll have to have,” said Gignac, who supports a recommendation that would see a more coordinated legal effort to support asylum seekers. “When we have these kind of numbers we think it's really important that they get that legal advice upfront and they understand what they're dealing with.”
Legal assistance lawyer David Cote says other cities in Ontario have good legal supports in place.
“Those centres are closer to the established refugee law offices that have dedicated staff that deal exclusively with immigration and refugee issues,” said Cote. “In those areas they have lawyers that are able to go out and to coordinate some of these legal services.”
Cote feels that kind of support would help a Windsor law community that is already stressed trying to catch up with other legal matters.
“If we could have something similar like that in Windsor to deal with the current number of people coming in I think that would provide a lot of assistance,” he said.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Harry, Meghan asked to leave U.K. home in further royal rift
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have been asked to vacate their home in Britain, suggesting a further fraying of ties with the Royal Family amid preparations for the coronation of King Charles III.
Long-lost ship found in Lake Huron, confirming tragic story
Even for the Thunder Bay area, a perilous swath of northern Lake Huron off the Michigan coast that has devoured many a ship, the Ironton's fate seems particularly cruel.
TREND LINE | Nanos seat projections show Conservatives with clear advantage after Liberals slip
Liberals and Conservatives have often been neck-and-neck over the past year when it comes to ballot support, according to Nanos Research's weekly tracking. But Conservatives have gained a clear advantage when polling data is modelled out to show which party is currently positioned to win more seats in an election.
U.S. CDC warns of rise in 'extensively drug-resistant' shigella bacteria infections
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning about a rising number of 'extensively drug-resistant' shigella bacteria infections, also known as shigellosis.
CTV reporter struck by vehicle while covering crash south of Guelph
A CTV News Kitchener reporter has been struck and seriously injured while covering a crash just south of Guelph.
Rescuers comb wreckage of Greece's deadliest train crash
Rescuers searched late into the night Wednesday for survivors amid the mangled, burned-out wrecks of two trains that collided in northern Greece, killing at least 43 people and crumpling carriages into twisted steel knots in the country's deadliest rail crash.
Trudeau Foundation to return $200K donation over possible connection to China
The Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation says it is returning $200,000 it received seven years ago after a media report alleged a potential connection to Beijing.
Most Canadian provinces banning or considering banning TikTok from government-issued phones
Following Canada’s decision to ban TikTok from federal government-issued mobile devices Monday, most provinces have either followed suit or are considering implementing a similar ban on the video app.
Are you Jeffrey Dupres? Alberta RCMP ask man missing for nearly 43 years to call them
A chief superintendent with the Mounties made a passionate plea Wednesday to a middle-aged man – missing since he was just three years old – to pick up the phone and call police.
Kitchener
-
CTV reporter struck by vehicle while covering crash south of Guelph
A CTV News Kitchener reporter has been struck and seriously injured while covering a crash just south of Guelph.
-
Man charged with second-degree murder after family dispute in Guelph
Guelph Police say a man has been charged with second-degree murder after another man was found dead on Tuesday.
-
Overdose warnings have been issued throughout southwestern Ontario this week
Multiple agencies have issued overdose alerts in the last few days, with several suspected overdose-related fatalities reported.
London
-
CTV reporter struck by vehicle while covering crash south of Guelph
A CTV News Kitchener reporter has been struck and seriously injured while covering a crash just south of Guelph.
-
Annual sunshine list puts spotlight on rising public sector salaries
London, Ont. City Hall has disclosed that 622 municipal workers earned over $100,000 in 2022. That’s 42 more civic employees than the previous year.
-
Another downtown detour as Queens Avenue gets ripped up
Another major detour is about to take shape for those who travel to or through downtown London, Ont. Queens Avenue between Richmond Street and Wellington Street will be closed this week for several months as crews undertake construction work on the Downtown Loop phase two of the Bus Rapid Transit project.
Barrie
-
Victim's loved ones seek justice following Family Day homicide
The family of Barrie's first homicide victim of 2023, Ron Peterson, is trying to come to terms with his death just days after laying him to rest.
-
Police chief takes steps to improve safety & perception of Barrie's downtown
Barrie's top police officer is weighing in on the condition of the city's downtown, saying that despite some high-profile crimes in the area, the numbers are improving.
-
Driver in Barrie arrested for speeding 143km/h on city street, refusing breath sample
A 30-year-old driver faces charges after officers say they clocked him speeding along a city street in the south end of Barrie at more than double the posted limit.
Northern Ontario
-
Defence looks for faults with Sudbury police investigation of Sweeney murder
The defence in the Robert Steven Wright trial spent much of Wednesday questioning procedures the police forensic team followed when collecting evidence.
-
As foreign interference allegations stack up, top intelligence official says last two elections were 'legitimate'
As reports of alleged Chinese interference in the last two federal elections stack up, one of Canada's highest-ranking intelligence officials told MPs that while Canadians' concerns about foreign meddling are understandable, they should be assured that 'the last two federal elections were fair and legitimate.'
-
Victim says he will avoid downtown Sudbury after daylight robbery
Sudbury Police are investigating after an 89-year-old man was robbed of $800 in cash last Friday in the city’s downtown core.
Ottawa
-
Senators acquire defenceman Jakob Chychrun
The Ottawa Senators have acquired defenceman Jakob Chychrun for their push towards an NHL playoff spot.
-
2023 City of Ottawa budget passes unanimously
Ottawa city council has approved its $5.5 billion 2023 budget, which includes a 2.5 per cent increase to property taxes.
-
ByWard Market BIA dissolving as businesses and city seek 'single voice'
The ByWard Market BIA is set to dissolve later this year, as the city of Ottawa and businesses look to have a "single voice" speak for the area, while also streamlining programming and operations in the popular tourist area.
Toronto
-
Toronto man faces 96 charges in child sexual assault investigation, youngest victim 7 years old
A 31-year-old Toronto man is facing nearly 100 charges in connection with an investigation into the luring and sexual assault of underage victims, including a seven year old, throughout Ontario.
-
CTV reporter struck by vehicle while covering crash south of Guelph
A CTV News Kitchener reporter has been struck and seriously injured while covering a crash just south of Guelph.
-
Ontario man spends almost $2,000, waits 10 months for oven repair
When Darren Horn’s 11-year-old Fisher & Paykel oven started malfunctioning last May, he said he Googled repair services, and called the first one that popped up in his search to come fix it.
Montreal
-
Ex-RCMP officer receives life sentence for murdering his tenants
A retired RCMP officer received a life sentence Wednesday after being convicted of two counts of second-degree murder.
-
Animal Rescue outraged after Longueuil police officer shoots wounded deer more than a dozen times
Animal Rescue in Longueuil is calling the actions of a Longueuil police (SPAL) officer "outrageous" after the officer was filmed shooting a deer multiple times while it was on the ground. SPAL communications spokesperson Francois Boucher said that on Feb. 19, a concerned citizen called the police about a wounded deer near Michel-Chartrand Park and that it was shot 13 times.
-
Outdoor equipment retailer no longer selling leg hold traps
Less than seven days after a CTV News story about leg-hold traps in Quebec, at least one retailer is no longer selling the items. The outdoor sporting goods and clothing store SAIL was one of three retailers named in a petition calling for a boycott from a group in Montreal opposed to leg-hold traps due to their propensity to catch non-target animals such as pets.
Atlantic
-
Weather warnings issued in the Maritimes ahead of Thursday snow
Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings ahead of heavy snow forecast for Thursday.
-
Expanding breach: Blue Cross customers being warned about Sobeys hack
The number of warning letters associated with the cyberattack on Sobeys last fall continues to grow, and now includes one of the biggest health insurance companies in Canada.
-
Verbal abuse goes too far for Cape Breton hockey officials
Verbal abuse from the stands has two Hockey Nova Scotia officials contemplating their future on the ice.
Winnipeg
-
Death of patient at Winnipeg hospital under investigation
An investigation is underway into the death of a patient at a Winnipeg hospital.
-
This is what Michael B. Jordan said about Winnipeg
If you are wondering how Michael B. Jordan feels about Winnipeg, well… he doesn't not love it.
-
South Osborne businesses prepare for short-term pain as major construction begins
South Osborne business owners are expecting construction on a major route to create short-term pains, but they hope it will bring long-term gains.
Calgary
-
Alberta man accused of starving cattle, selling uninspected meat
A man is facing charges after allegedly starving his cattle and selling their meat without having it inspected.
-
Calgary developer avoids jail time for drunk-driving crash
Calgary businessman John Torode avoided jail time and said he "regrets" driving impaired as he pleaded guilty in court Wednesday to one count of impaired driving causing bodily harm, against two victims in a head-on crash south of Calgary in June 2020.
-
4 injured in avalanche near Invermere, B.C.
Four people were injured in an avalanche southwest of Invermere Wednesday morning, according to B.C. Emergency Health Services.
Edmonton
-
Are you Jeffrey Dupres? Alberta RCMP ask man missing for nearly 43 years to call them
A chief superintendent with the Mounties made a passionate plea Wednesday to a middle-aged man – missing since he was just three years old – to pick up the phone and call police.
-
'Death trap' Highway 16A and Range Road 20 intersection to close, new redesigned network coming
A new intersection will replace a dangerous crossroad in Parkland County, which has been the scene of dozens of crashes, Alberta's transportation minister confirmed to CTV News Edmonton.
-
9 Alberta Emergency Alerts in a row were a testing 'glitch': province
The sending of several emergency alert notifications to Albertans' phones, televisions and radios Wednesday afternoon was a testing "glitch," the province's public safety minister says.
Vancouver
-
'Now is the time': Surrey Board of Trade calls for city to open its doors to cannabis industry
The Surrey Board of Trade released a report Wednesday indicating its support for cannabis retailers to operate in the city, while also recommending sweeping changes to the industry as a whole.
-
4 injured in avalanche near Invermere, B.C.
Four people were injured in an avalanche southwest of Invermere Wednesday morning, according to B.C. Emergency Health Services.
-
Saskatchewan youth in B.C. for Canucks' celebration of Indigenous culture
It's a long way from the remote communities of northern Saskatchewan to the bright lights of Rogers Arena – but 16 Indigenous youth made the trek this week to take in the Vancouver Canucks' annual First Nations Celebration Game.