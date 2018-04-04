

Windsor police seized a loaded sawed-off shotgun and arrested a Windsor man after searching a house on Bliss Road.

Members of the drugs and guns unit were investigating of a person who was possibly in possession of a firearm on Tuesday.

Investigators obtained judicial authorization to search a residence in the 3400 block of Bliss Road.

At approximately 5 p.m., officers from DIGS and the Emergency Services Unit attended to enforce the warrant.

The suspect in the investigation was placed under arrest without incident.

Upon searching the residence, officers recovered a loaded sawed-off shotgun.

Martin Spencer, 29, from Windsor, is charged with several firearm related offences.

