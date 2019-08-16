

CTV Windsor





Windsor police say they have removed another illegal firearm from the streets.

Members of the drugs and guns unit had been actively investigating a matter involving the illegal possession of a firearm.

During the course of the investigation, two suspects were identified, along with a target residence.

Investigators applied for and received judicial authorization to search the involved residence.

On Thursday, police and the K-9 Unit attended the target residence located in the 300 block of Josephine Avenue.

Police say occupants of the residence were directed to exit and they complied.

It was determined that four adults had been inside the residence, however the suspects were not at the scene.

Officers say one of the occupants was identified as being wanted on unrelated outstanding warrants and was arrested without incident.

Once the residence was safely cleared and secured, members of the DIGS Unit conducted the authorized search.

During the search officers seized a number of items, including a loaded shotgun.

The matter remains under active investigation by the DIGS Unit.

This is the second illegal firearm removed from our city streets this week by Windsor police.

Illegal firearms pose a threat to our entire community. If you have information about this case, or any other illegal firearm, please report the matter to police directly, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.