WINDSOR -- Windsor police say they seized a loaded gun and substantial amount of drugs in the city’s downtown core.

The Windsor Police Service Drugs and Guns (DIGS) Unit was actively investigating suspected drug trafficking on Thursday and a male suspect was identified.

Investigators obtained judicial authorization to search a motel room located in the 2800 block of Howard Avenue.

At 3 p.m., officers found the suspect in the 600 block of Victoria Avenue and arrested him.

Police say further investigation revealed he had a loaded firearm during the arrest.

Almost 300 grams of fentanyl and Canadian cash was also seized during the arrest.

At 3:20 p.m., the search warrant was executed at the involved motel room.

A 53-year-old Windsor man is charged with:

Possession of a Controlled Substance for the purpose of trafficking - fentanyl

Possession of a Controlled Substance for the purpose of trafficking - hydromorphone x2

Possession of a Controlled Substance for the purpose of trafficking - cocaine

Possession of a Controlled Substance - methamphetamine

Hernandez is also charged with seven firearms/ammunition related charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.